Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross “Cut Em In,” YG “Out On Bail” & More | Daily Visuals

Regardless of how successful someone may become as an adult, most people tend to pine for the days in high school which is why lots of music videos show your favorite artists reliving the glory days of their teenage years.

The latest to go the secondary school route in their visuals is Anderson .Paak in his Rick Ross assisted “Cut Em In” which finds the dynamic duo getting turnt in the halls of an educational institution and giving us their own version of a high school musical.

Back on the West coas, YG gets his swole on in the yard with his Blood bros before stuntin’ on po-9 in his clip to “Out On Bail.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Doph, Gunna, and more.

ANDERSON .PAAK FT. RICK ROSS – “CUT EM IN”

YG – “OUT ON BAIL”

YOUNG DOLPH – “HOLD UP HOLD UP HOLD UP”

GUNNA – “SUN CAME OUT”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “WHITE ASHES”

FANTASTIC NEGRITO FT. E-40 – “SEARCHING FOR CAPTAIN SAVE A H*@”

TEE-KAY V. – “HURT”

WES NIHIL & BERSURKE – “PEEP THE THEORY”

RICH THE KID & TROPICO – “G WAGON”

AJ JNR – “LIGHTS OUT”

MATT MUSE FT. FEMDOT – “SHOTGUN”

JADA MICHAEL – “FREAKMIX”

ZAKU FT. JAY BLAZE – “WIFI”

QUEEN NAIJA – “PACK LITE”

