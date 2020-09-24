CLOSE
Who’s Cappin?! Attorney General Daniel Cameron After The Lack Of Charges In Breonna Taylor’s Killing [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, September 23rd, over six months after three police officers killed Breonna Taylor while she was asleep in her apartment, a grand jury decided that just one ex-cop involved would face charges.

That’s why Lore’l had to give Attorney General Daniel CameronWho’s Cappin‘ this morning. During the news conference, he said “this is a gut-wrenching emotional case.”

“There is nothing I can offer them today to take away the grief and heartache as a result of losing a child, a niece, a sister and a friend,” he added in a message to Ms Taylor’s family.” To say there was nothing you could have done, is why Lore’l is calling CAP.

What was your first reaction when you heard the news?

[caption id="attachment_910190" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge. One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were “justified of their use of force” due to Taylor’s boyfriend firing at them first. “The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy,” Cameron stated. “The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes.” The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught. Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today’s decision. “Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable,” read one portion of the statement. ACLU KY continued with, “Today’s announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death.” On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor’s family who hoped that their loved one’s death would be legally avenged to no avail. We’ve looked at some of the reactions on the social media network and listed them out below. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1308870515659026433 — Photo: Getty LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

Who’s Cappin?! Attorney General Daniel Cameron After The Lack Of Charges In Breonna Taylor’s Killing [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

