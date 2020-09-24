With everyone spending more time at home than ever before, loungewear is more critical than ever before.

Brands and celebs alike have been dropping cozy clothes left and right, but Future did it with a positive twist. This summer, Future topped Billboard charts with his album “High Off Life,” and to keep the momentum going, he flipped the title for his new line of clothing, dubbed “Life is A High,” which represents a celebration of his journey as an artist.

Like its name, the designs featured urge people to celebrate life and hold tight to the good moments given the current pandemic and racial issues engulfing the country. Future himself understands how important it is to enjoy the small pleasures in life too.

“Life is good… It’s a blessing to wake up another day and have the chance to better yourself it’s easy to forget that with all the madness happening in the world. I want this collection to remind us we can still be high off life,” explains Future. “The colors, the fabrics, the artwork all represent this concept with comfort.”

The collection is comprised of hoodies, sweatshirts, sweat shorts, and tees that not only have cheerful colors like tie-dye, but quality fabrics and positive sayings as well. Phrases like “Make Life Good,” “Life Is So Good, Give Praise To The Most High,” “Give Thanks,” are covering drawings of sunflowers, peace signs, and smiley faces.

To check out the entire collection and purchase your favorite pieces, go to the FBG webstore here.

Future Drops New Clothing Line “Life Is A High” That Will Keep You Cozy AF This Winter was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: