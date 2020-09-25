There appears to be no stopping the Pumpkin Spice craze. Every year, it seems to be popping up in different drinks and dishes, much to the delight or dismay of many.

Now, that particular seasoning is coming in a meal that not too many saw coming.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese launched in Canada earlier this week, and within two days, over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist to try it.

It was only a matter of time before the United States would see this new brand of Mac and Cheese make its way to store shelves stateside.

Kraft even took to Twitter to break the news and get some opinions.

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

The company has also put out a statement on its latest flavor:

According to a press release about the product, Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is the same cheesy Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, “now with added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is best served curled up with a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, and pumpkin-scented candle.”

Now that Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese is about to be here in the U.S. for fall, this could open the door for the seasoning on everything.

Would you try this new product when it comes out?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NICHOLAS KAMM and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Kraft is Launching Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese was originally published on wzakcleveland.com