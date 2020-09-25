Celebrity relationships continue to provide hope for those who have yet to find they match. One Atlanta duo is giving social media all the boo’d up vibes.

On Thursday, September 24 Lil Baby put on for his girlfriend. Jayda Cheaves celebrated her twenty third birthday at Allure Gentleman’s Club in an overtop bash that gave had the city of Atlanta on another level. The sultry venue was renamed Club Jayda for the night and was branded with her likeness throughout the property. Additionally the couple wore matching Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls gear and enforced an Air Jordan sneaker only dress code policy. While the majority of the patrons were not wearing masks nor gloves it seems a good time was had by all including the Quality Control crew, Queen Naija, Reginae and Dream Doll.

At the end of the festivities the “All Of A Sudden” rapper walked his lady outside to give her one last gift. In front of a crowd of her friends and family he took her to her brand new bubble gum pink truck with matching interior. According to the rumor mill this is a vehicle she has been wanting for some time thus she was visibly excited. Naturally the gesture had a lot of females in their feelings causing a wave of posts crashing down upon social media in praise of Baby’s efforts.

Jayda went crazy for her 23. Real life birthday goals 😍 — IG (@imanisface) September 25, 2020

When jayda and baby smile >>>>>❤️ https://t.co/sTOme9T2N1 — Fashionista💫🇧🇸🇯🇲 (@PaigeEdisha) September 25, 2020

You can see the reveal footage below.

Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink Truck, Twitter Is Feeling The Energy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

