Azealia Banks Sued By Former Manager For Extortion

Azealia Banks is back in the news after her former manager filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

According to TMZ, Jeff Kwatinetz is suing the New York-bred MC, claiming she’s encouraging her fans to help her with a “coordinated campaign of extortion,” which he claims includes online harassment and threats. The ex-manager claims in the suit that Banks has been harassing him for a while, but recently crossed the line by threatening his family over what she claims are unpaid royalties.

Court documents show that Banks signed to Kwatinetz in October 2014 when she was slated to release her debut album Broke with Expensive Taste but the partnership was short-lived after Jeff dropped her less than a year later in 2015 for her erratic behavior and her refusal to promote her album.

Kwantinetz also claims Banks has been attacking him since June, calling her actions that of a “rantings of a lunatic” before adding claiming that Banks posted YouTube videos and other social media posts in which she threatened his family’s lives as well as pics of herself outside his Los Angeles home.

In the suit, Kwantinetz says Banks is not owed any dough but believes she will use any means to get what she claims she’s owed. He’s suing for unspecified damages and wants an order keeping her away from him and his family.

In addition to his management company, Prospect Park, Kwantinetz also co-founded the BIG3 League with Ice Cube.

As of press time, Azealia Banks hasn’t responded to the suit publicly, we will keep you updated as the story develops.

