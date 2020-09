Join QuickSilva from 93.9 WKYS with Chef J.R. Robinson of Kitchen Cray as they talk about your favorite Remy Martin cocktails with your favorite recipes for your cookouts this Saturday, September 26th at 2pm live at 2pm EST.

Watch on KYSDC.COM, FBLIVE and the KYSDC YouTube Page!

Remy Martin, Team Up For Excellence. Must Be 21+

Please Drink Responsibly

