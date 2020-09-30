Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign Bo

Usher is a proud father of 3!

The Confessions singer and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed a baby girl last Thursday (September 24). It’s the first girl for Usher as he has two boys, Usher Raymond V, 12 and Naviyd Ely, 11 with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the 41-year-old singer shared on Instagram along with a beautiful photo of him holding his newborn’s hand. “Isn’t She lovely by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Usher and Goiciechea were expecting and the couple is overjoyed with their new addition. He confirmed the baby news on Sept. 4 when promoting his brand new residency at Las Vegas’ Caesar Palace starting in 2021. Usher and Goicoechea have been together since February, two years after his split from former wife Grace Miguel.

While remaining tight-lipped about the sex of the baby, Usher did reveal to James Corden of The Late Late Show that he wasn’t going to give this baby his name as her older brother.

“I’m not like George Foreman — I can’t name all my kids George,” he joked. “If it’s a girl, I don’t think that Usher would flow well. To be perfectly honest, I’m trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line, but maybe you can help me — give me some suggestions.”

He added, “I’ve had a few [ideas]. Just been trying to get down to maybe a middle name. My second son has a middle name; Usher does not have a middle name. I’ve been motivated by where we are in life. Something maybe relevant to this time?”

When the news of the Vegas Residency was confirmed, Goicoecha shared a sweet photo of her and Usher with the champion, “Proud of you Baby Daddy Vegas 2021.”

Congrats to Usher and Jenn!

