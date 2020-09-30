After Wendy Williams called NeNe Leakes boring, the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta OG clapped back!

NeNe’s exit from the Bravo show has been a hot topic and Wendy Williams gave her opinion on her show. It’s safe to say now the two are not friends after that one. She said what she said! Listen to hear what she had to say to her ex-friends Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams.

NeNe Leakes Reads Andy Cohen & Ex-Friend Wendy Williams For Filth! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com