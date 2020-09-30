Making History: Kerby Jean-Raymond Named Reebok’s VP of Creative Direction

It’s been a big week for Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Just last week, he announced the pending release of his brand’s first-ever in-house shoe, dubbed the Sculpt 1 that’s set to drop October 3. Now, Raymond has been named Vice President, Creative Direction of Reebok. Raymond has had a relationship with Reebok since working with Damion Presson in 2017, where he retooled the DMX Fusion to be called the Experiment 1 and created merchandise offerings to round out the collection. And now, just three short years later, Pyer Moss is ready to work with the Boston branded company for the long haul.

“I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction,” said Jean-Raymond in a statement. “I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”

In his new post, Raymond will be responsible for any and all creative leadership across all design disciplines and will work closely with Reebok’s Product, Global Marketing, and Development organizations to ensure his designs are consistent. Jean-Raymond will serve on the Reebok senior leadership team and report to President Matt O’Toole.

The first products under Raymond’s tutelage will be on shelves in 2022.

In other Pyer Moss news, Jean-Raymond is using his brand to shed light on how important voting his and fighting racial injustice around America– a fight he’s fought since the brand’s inception. The push includes bringing back Diddy’s Vote Or Die T-shirt with all proceeds going to various organizations that support community programs across the country.

He’s also launched a platform in partnership with Kering, called Your Friends in New York that will empower a new generation of innovators across fashion, music, art, wellness, and more.

