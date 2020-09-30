Bakari Sellers Reacts To The “Dumpster Fire” Of A Debate We Saw Between Biden & Trump [VIDEO]

From refusing to denounce white supremacy to shouting out the Proud Boys, the president dug deep into his shameless bag of racist tricks during the first debate against Joe Biden. Political commentator Bakari Sellers joined us on The Morning Hustle to try and put some context into what we experienced in the first presidential debate.

We recap the “dumpster fire” we saw in the first debate, what impact Bakari thinks it had on the voters, and what we can expect from the next debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Pence.

Let us know on social media, do you need to see another debate between these two after what we saw in the first one?

