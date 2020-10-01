Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Will Celebrate All Body Sizes

Rihanna launched her Fenty Skin line earlier this year and is now gearing up for her annual fashion extravaganza with the highly anticipated Savage x Fenty fashion show where she’ll show off the latest looks from her sexy lingerie line!

Like everything in 2020, the upcoming fashion show will be done in be a completely different format from what fans are used to, but no worries– Rihanna promises that we’re still in for a great time. ″It was a completely different process this year,” Rihanna told PEOPLE.

Ri Ri is following in the footsteps of other designers like Hanifa who showcased their collections with virtual runways. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ri Ri and her team had to get creative and figure out a cool way to produce the annual event. “I’m excited, and I’m proud of my team — we pulled it off.”

While this different format may be new to the Savage x Fenty brand, one thing that has always remained consistent with Rihanna is inclusivity, which seems to be the main theme of anything Ms. Fenty touches. From makeup to skin care to lingerie, Rihanna ensures that all of her products work for people of all sizes, shapes and shades. She continued, ″I get really excited to see people be a part of my brand.” The Fenty woman is confident in her sexy whatever size or shape she is. “I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time.”

The fashion mogul has also expanded the Savage x Fenty line to include menswear and in a partnership with Christian Combs (who also helped design the collection), the brand will now offer affordable boxers, brief and trunks for men–items that Rihanna admits to have already tested out herself.

″I’m really excited about Christian Combs because our customers are fans,” Rihanna said. “A lot of young ladies were really excited about him and his six pack flexin’ a custom boxer-brief last year.”

So when can we expect the Justin Combs collection? “This year, we’re going to present that and it’s going to be a new male representation in our brand,” she explained.

The 11-piece menswear collection will hit the runway for the very first time at this year’s Savage x Fenty fashion show, which begins streaming on October 2 on Prime Video. The upcoming virtual event promises to be a celebration of all bodies and backgrounds and will feature exciting performances from artists such as Travis Scott, Ella Mai and Miguel and also include appearances by Lizzo, Big Sean, Christian Combs, Willow Smith and many more.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Will Celebrate All Body Sizes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

