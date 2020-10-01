This past summer the entertainment world was leveled when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer at the young age of 43-year-old.

With all kinds of sentiments and heartfelt tributes poured out across the board following the heartbreaking news, Black Panther comic book writer, Ta-Nehisi Coates penned a moving eulogy to Boseman that’ll be featured in this week’s Marvel comics in which he begins the piece with a quote from the King of Wakanda taken from Secret Wars #7.

“Death is just a different kind of journey…to the land that I am king of.”

Reminiscing about the time he spent with Boseman personally before the Marvel fame and the growth he witnessed in Chad as the years progressed, Coates realizes that Chadwick Boseman wasn’t just an angel on earth, but a godsend in his own right.

“There was something almost otherworldly about Chad – I would listen to him talk and only catch about 60% of what he was actually saying. It took time to realize that this was because Chad was always a few steps ahead of everyone. He was perfect. He had T’Challa’s royal spirit, the sense that he did not represent merely himself, but a nation. And this is how I am understanding his death.”

Beautifully said.

The entire eulogy is the kind of stuff that can move the hardest of rocks to tears as it perfectly captures the essence of Boseman and why the culture was devastated when news of his passing circulated. Truth is the MCU game doesn’t feel the same knowing that King T’Challa will no longer be saving the day on the silver screen.

Rest in Power, King.

To read the full eulogy pick up a Marvel comic book this week and try not to shed a tear as it’ll ruin the value should it hit the pages.

Marvel's comic book tribute to Chadwick Boseman (written by Ta-Nehisi Coates/drawn by Brian Stelfreeze) is truly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/atmLXvWRYG — alex (@alex_abads) September 30, 2020

Ta-Nehishi Coates Pens Beautiful Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In This Week’s Marvel Comics was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: