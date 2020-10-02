President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump took to Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning to announce he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Interestingly enough, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has repeatedly said that the virus will disappear. Thirty-four times on record if you’re keeping count. *Insert plot twist here*

There is no formal announcement as to what Trump’s quarantine process will look like or if it will affect the upcoming debate schedule but Melania stated all upcoming engagements are now postponed.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Story developing.

