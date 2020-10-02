Spirit.Ed: Dogfish Head Once Again Outdoes Itself With Costumes & Karaoke Brew

While we typically keep it focused on spirits and cocktails over here at Spirit.Ed, the changing of the seasons, and the many styles of beer released during the cooler months, has caught our attention. Delaware-based Dogfish Head Brewing Company, a true innovator in the craft brewing space, released its new tasty Costumes and Karaoke beer, and it’s simply like nothing else out there.

We’ll let Dogfish Head explain the concept of the brew from their website:

Taking inspiration from the traditional Indian beverage ‘Golden Milk,’ this Imperial Cream Ale is brewed with an oat cream base using a blend of equitably sourced, single-origin spices from our pals at Burlap and Barrel in NYC. That spice blend includes a complex mingling of vanilla beans, ginger, turmeric, star anise, cardamom and cinnamon.

On paper, that probably sounds like some cloyingly sweet, mouth-heavy beer that probably will take forever to down. That is not the case at all. In fact, Costumes and Karaoke might have just upended Dogfish’s excellent Punkin Ale offering as the beer of the fall.

While it isn’t as herbally pungent or spiced heavily like a true golden milk latte, the beer is certainly full of warming harmony between the vanilla, ginger, and turmeric, which all come through on the first sip. On the back end, the star anise, cinnamon, and cardamon linger in its pleasing finish.

Unsure of what glassware to use for the beer, I went with a craft pint glass, which allowed me to take in the aromas of the beer with each sip. I frosted my glass beforehand because I really like my beer as cold as possible but it still tasted delightful as it warmed. At 8% ABV, two or three of these bad boys could make for a nice evening as the sun sets on the day.

As Dogfish often does, Costumes and Karaoke is a limited released and is available at many retail locations nationwide, as well as inside the company’s brewhouse eateries and establishments. And if you like your beer inventive as I do, be sure to check out Dogfish Head’s many “off-center” offerings. You won’t be disappointed.

