This Black Women Owned Wine Company Has Everything You Need

Looking for a new wine collection to adopt this fall? Consider adding The McBride Sisters Wines to your wine cellar and support a Black owned business at the same time!

Founded by sisters, Robin and Andréa McBride, The McBride Sisters Wine Collection is the first ever collection to be owned and operated by an African-American sister duo. For over a decade, the sisters have been able to curate a unique wine experience for wine connoisseurs everywhere that’s deeply rooted in their core beliefs of sustainability, empowerment, innovation and community.

The story of the McBride sisters is actually quite amazing as the two were raised on opposites of the world–New Zealand and Monterey, California–and grew up without knowing the other existed. They have different mothers and share the same father yet it was their love and desire to fulfill their father’s last wish of reuniting that officially brought the sisters back together.

Although they grew up apart, they both shared a unique appreciation for the craft of winemaking. The duo reunited in 1999 and together turned their separate interests of winemaking into a passion. It was then that they started a wine import business and begin importing New Zealand wines into the US Market.

Fast forward to 2010 and the sisters’ officially founded The McBride Sisters Wine Company and broke barriers in a predominately white and male operated business. Now, with over a decade in the wine industry, the sisters are focusing their efforts on their various collections including their signature McBrides Sisters Collection, their Black Girl Magic collection and their She Can collection which the sisters’ created in honor of their mothers.

Each wine collection consists of a variety of different wines, including whites reds and rosés. Customers can either purchase their favorite wines in a traditional bottle or a can spritzer and can opt for a bundle or a single bottle.

The McBrides Sisters Wine Collection can be found in a variety of convenience stories throughout the country and they also ship to the majority of states within the U.S.

For more on the McBrides Wine Collection, visit their website.

