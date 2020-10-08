The Prince William County Superintendent Dr. Steve Walts is recommending a phased-in approach to in-person learning for PWC schools. The new recommendations were made because of current health metrics. Prince William County health department officials were a part of this Wednesday’s school board meeting and provided members with an update on the latest coronavirus data.

“As was noted in the data shared this evening, we fall within the moderate or high-risk category as defined by the Virginia Department of Health,” Dr. Walts shared. “Specific learners should be prioritized for limited in-person instruction including willing students with disabilities, English learners, and Pre-K through third-grade students.’”

The new proposal would allow students in kindergarten and pre-K to come back for 50 percent in-person instruction starting on November 10. Then in December, more grade levels will follow the same phase-in process.

Proposed 50 Percent in-person instruction schedule:

November 10: Pre-K and Kindergarten

December 1: First Grade

January 12: Second & Third Grades

January 26: Fourth & Fifth Grades

Prince William Co. Schools Will Begin Phased-In Return To The Classroom was originally published on woldcnews.com

