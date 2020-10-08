Bakari Sellers Biggest Takeaways From The Vice President Debate [VIDEO]

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers joined us on The Morning Hustle the day after the Vice President debates that took place between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. He talked about the highlights from the night, what he thinks voters learned from the debate, and why Senator Harris gave so many little girls around the world hope in seeing someone that looks like them on the VP stage.

He touched on how he thought this moderator was worse than the presidential debate, and reacted to the breaking news that President Trump said he would not be taking part in a virtual debate.

