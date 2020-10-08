Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs

While many have been talking about gaining the quarantine 15, singer Jazmine Sullivan snatched our edges after posting this amazing photo on her Instagram account of her on set for her new video for her song ‘Lost’ looking amazing!
Of course, internet trolls started comment saying that they don’t know if they like her “skinny” but many praised her for her new figure. There were so many questions that Sullivan took to her Instastories inform her fans on her weight loss journey, “last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” there’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck. I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal. My goal was to support my mother through her battle with cancer by going vegan with her and, in turn, it helped me as well. And I feel really good,” she added. “I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and I’m not nearly the model for health and fitness…But I’m trying. And I’ll continue to do so with my momma! Bless y’all. Love y’all.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Since then, Sullivan has been sharing a lot of her daily healthy vegan meals on her IG Story. Sullivan didn’t owe us any explanation but sis is looking amazing and we cannot wait to see her slay in this new video. We are praying for the best health for her and her mother.
For now enjoy a live performance of her song Lost One
Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues
Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues
1. Forest Whitaker BeforeSource: 1 of 20
2. Forest Whitaker AfterSource: 2 of 20
3. Jordin Sparks BeforeSource: 3 of 20
4. Jordin Sparks AfterSource: 4 of 20
5. Jennifer Hudson BeforeSource: 5 of 20
6. Jennifer Hudson AfterSource: 6 of 20
7. Kevin Liles BeforeSource: 7 of 20
8. Kevin Liles AfterSource: 8 of 20
9. Anthony Anderson BeforeSource: 9 of 20
10. Anthony Anderson AfterSource: 10 of 20
11. Drew Carey BeforeSource: 11 of 20
12. Drew Carey AfterSource: 12 of 20
13. Christina Aguilera AfterSource: 13 of 20
14. Christina Aguilera BeforeSource: 14 of 20
15. Chris Pratt BeforeSource: 15 of 20
16. Chris Pratt AfterSource: 16 of 20
17. Jared Leto BeforeSource: 17 of 20
18. Jared Leto AfterSource: 18 of 20
19. Dr. Dre BeforeSource: 19 of 20
20. Dr. Dre AfterSource: 20 of 20
The Latest:
- Roc Nation Brand Paper Planes Partners With Lids For Fitted Hat Collabo
- YG “Jealous,” Bow Wow “Met On Collins” & More | Daily Visuals
- LAPD Confirms Former WNBA Superstar Cappie Pondexter Was In Police Custody, Not Missing
- Ewing Athletics Celebrates 25th Anniversary of AZ’s ‘Doe or Die’ With Limited Edition Collab
- Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Host Doctor Dré Clears Up Speculation Regarding His Leg Amputation
- Megan Thee Stallion Announces She Is Awarding Two Hot Girls With New ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund
- Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs
- Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting Death Of Black Teen
- Here’s Why D.C.’s School Without Walls Principal Was Dismissed
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com