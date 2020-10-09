CLOSE
Trump Refers to Senator Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ !? [VIDEO]

Source: iOne Digital

Most people we know that have contracted the coronavirus have been at home quarantining themselves, trying to get their health together but more importantly, trying to stay above the ground.  Which makes this whole thing about Donald Trump having COVID-19 a little strange.

It isn’t strange for an infected with COVID-19 Donald Trump to have watched the one and only 2020 Vice Presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris (oh and we can’t forget the fly that showed up).  But what is crazy is Donald Trump took the time from being sick to conduct an interview, when asked about Senator Harris referred to the person that sent him well wishes as a monster.

 “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster…”

Would you call a person that reached out to wish you prayers a monster?  Just D I S R P E C T F U L !!

see the video below

Source: Radio One Digital

Trump Refers to Senator Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ !? [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

