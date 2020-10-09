Trump Refers to Senator Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ !? [VIDEO]

Most people we know that have contracted the coronavirus have been at home quarantining themselves, trying to get their health together but more importantly, trying to stay above the ground. Which makes this whole thing about Donald Trump having COVID-19 a little strange.
It isn’t strange for an infected with COVID-19 Donald Trump to have watched the one and only 2020 Vice Presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris (oh and we can’t forget the fly that showed up). But what is crazy is Donald Trump took the time from being sick to conduct an interview, when asked about Senator Harris referred to the person that sent him well wishes as a monster.
“This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster…”
Would you call a person that reached out to wish you prayers a monster? Just D I S R P E C T F U L !!
see the video below
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate
1. Mike Pence With A Fly On His HeadSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Kamala Harris Smiling at the Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Mike Pence at the Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Kamala Harris Debating Mike PenceSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Kamala Harris Debating Mike PenceSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. US Vice Presidential Debate 2020Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. US Vice Presidential Debate 2020Source:Getty 11 of 25
12. US-VOTE-DEBATESource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. US-VOTE-DEBATESource:Getty 16 of 25
17. US-VOTE-DEBATESource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. US-VOTE-DEBATESource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential DebateSource:Getty 25 of 25
LOL: From Facial Expressions To Flies, Social Media Reacts To The VP Debate
LOL: From Facial Expressions To Flies, Social Media Reacts To The VP Debate
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Trump Refers to Senator Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ !? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com