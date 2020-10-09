According To Chris Bosh This Player Not Named Anthony Davis Is LeBron James’ Greatest Teammate Ever

Who is LeBron James’ greatest teammate? That’s a question that is still up for debate, but Chris Bosh already has the answer to it.

No, he didn’t say it was himself even though he was a critical member of the BIG THREE. When asked if Anthony Davis is LeBron’s greatest teammate, Bosh made a compelling argument for Dwyane Wade. According to the retired NBA superstar and future Hall-of-Famer, Wade gets that title because he deferred to Bron during their run, enabling LBJ to go to another level and, of course, the fantastic highlights.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Do they (Bron and Davis) complement each other? Hell yeah, they do. Has LeBron always had that No. 2 guy? Every time he’s won, yeah, he has. But as far as ranking teammates, it’s tough to rank. You know who I’m going to choose. It’s Dwyane Wade for me because Dwyane said, LeBron, you need to be the guy, you’re the No. 1 option, and I’ll figure everything out, you just go ahead and be comfortable being who you are. On top of that, just the effect they had on the game, I’ve never seen anybody do what they did. The steals. The lobs. The dunks. You could play highlights of those two forever. That stuff is classic. I haven’t seen anything like that before or after. As far as I’m concerned, that’s how I feel. Dwyane was a great compliment to him. Just cue the highlights.”

Honestly, no lies were detected in that answer.

Bosh also touched on whether there should be an asterisk attached to this season’s NBA championship, and how would he feel if he was on the Lakers and heard that? He emphatically disagreed with that notion.

“It would piss me off. It’s weird. I don’t know why they want to put an asterisk on it. It’s like they’re playing Euro teams, or playing a whole different league. No. It’s the same league, same players, and training camp was like, over a year ago. Can you imagine? You’re telling me it takes longer than any other season, and you’ve gotta go away, and you’re not playing in Staples Center, you don’t get any of the joy of seeing everybody there, of seeing Jack Nicholson at the games, and you’re in the NBA Finals and missing that atmosphere. In my opinion, it’s probably one of the hardest championships to win in history. An NBA championship is an NBA championship.”

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are just one win away from securing the Los Angeles Lakers 18th NBA championship, which would be the most in the league.

Do you agree with Chris Bosh? Is Dwyane Wade the greatest teammate LeBron James has ever had? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

According To Chris Bosh This Player Not Named Anthony Davis Is LeBron James’ Greatest Teammate Ever was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: