If you’re looking forward to copping Louis Vuitton‘s collaborative effort with the NBA, you might have to save more stacks.

After getting a better look at the two bags earlier this week, we’ve finally got some decent shots of the sneakers the two brands have dreamed up together. And if you thought it’d be a performance sneaker that could see its way onto the hardwood, you’d be wrong as the silhouette goes an entirely different direction.

The low cut design takes cues from LV’s creeper boot, though details like the chain, monogrammed ankle pad, and forefoot strap are gone. Instead, the boot is a clean approach to the same design with matching laces, a tonal leather NBA logo on the tongue, and some clean golden LV hits on the heel and side. The shoe is even accented with an NBA hangtag.

This is just the latest way that Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection, is branching out from the fashion house’s usual offerings to expand the customer base.

The duffel bags –dubbed the Keepall Bandoulière — similar to the boots, take foundational design cues from Louis Vuitton’s storied pieces and put a spin on them with some NBA accents.

From the sides, the bags seems like the typical beige monogram one, but with further inspection, you see the white stripes, red luggage tag, and blue shoulder strap that are reminiscent of the NBA’s logo. And once you turn the bag to the side, one of the panels is made of a basketball net. The first colorway of the bag that surfaced was white with silver monograms. To make things official, both bags are detailed with the league’s Jerry West logo.

There’s Finally A Cleaner Look At the Louis Vuitton X NBA Boots was originally published on cassiuslife.com

