Mike Epps is bringing classic Hip-Hop to your living rooms.
Pulling together some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop history, including Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and KRS-One, the Indianapolis native is hosting a virtual Hip-Hop party that is available from October 9 – October 25.
Epps called into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss his virtual event. Plus, he gives details on his upcoming show with Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields.
Mike Epps Talks About His Virtual Hip-Hop Party, New TV Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
