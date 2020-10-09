Don’t expect any musical or play to open back up in New York City right away.

The Broadway League association has announced that every stage production will remain suspended until June 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Those who have tickets to future installments should “contact their point of purchase” in regards to “exchanges and refunds.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” Charlotte St. Martin the President of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

All of the shows have not taken place since Mar. 12 of this year after the pandemic started to take over NYC.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Broadway to Remain Close in NYC Until Summer of 2021 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com