Stripper Denies Wild Threesome With ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams

Earlier this week, news broke of an alleged incident at The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in South Carolina. A stripper was said by sources to have gotten in on with RHOA co-stars Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam but the man in question says the wild threesome never happened.

Page Six broke the news of the alleged threesome this past Wednesday (Oct. 7), writing that a source who overheard the act while attending Bailey’s event. The source said that there was a lot of drinking taking place with some women making out with each other and that film crews on site captured some of the steamy action. However, the source told the outlet that it got freaky in the wee hours of the morning.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source detailed. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

Michael Bolwaire, professionally as B.O.L.O. The Entertainer has taken to Instagram to tell his side of the story and shoot down the claims that he got busy with Williams and Sam. The buff dancer, who reportedly got his start in Cleveland, Ohio, didn’t mince words when addressing the rumors.

:To whom this may concern. I am not just a stripper. I’m [THE] stripper. I built an entire brand off of professionalism. It doesn’t just stop here. I got fans, followers, and supporters who can attest to that. The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bullsh*t,” Bolwaire said.

He added, “Although I’m flattered to be included in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my dick. Again, nothing happened. Ya’ll be cool.”

Being a smart businessman, Bolwaire then promoted his OnlyFans page, capitalizing on all the press around the wild weekend festivities.

Williams nor Sam have yet to comment.

