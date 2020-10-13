Tory Lanez Ordered By Judge To Stay 100 Yards Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Today, Tory Lanez appeared in court for his two felony charges. following the July 12 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.

According to a report from TMZ, Tuesday (Oct. 13), Tory was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court, for his arraignments on his assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. But instead of appearing in person, Tory made an appearance by phone.

Tory Lanez, attorney Shawn Holley, requested a continuance, it was granted so he did not enter a plea. Nonetheless, the judge presiding over the case., issued a protective order against Troy – ordering him to stay at least 100 years away from Megan Thee Stallion, and absolute no contact.

This news comes the same day Megan Thee Stallion, wrote an op-ed for The New York Times, speaking up for Black women saying she’s “not afraid of criticism” and saying “protect Black women” should not be a controversial topic. She also acknowledged the case between Tory and herself by saying “I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We are not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

Last week Tory took to his personal Twitter defending himself, saying he deserves his day in court. He also followed up with a correction in the rumors going around by saying “charge is not a conviction”.