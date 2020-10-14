Senator Kamala Harris Speaks On Health Care, HBCUs, and The VP Debate [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Continue reading Our Future M.V.P (Hopefully) Kamala Harris & Her “Timbs” Had Twitter’s Attention

[caption id="attachment_908136" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty[/caption] Our future Vice President (hopefully) Kamala Harris and her choice of footwear have been all the rage on social media. When you find something that works, you stick with it. Kamala Harris has been receiving praise for her deplaning videos, mostly because of the fact she steps of the PJ (that’s private jet) with some good footwear, and she exudes so much swag and grace when doing so. She caught social media’s attention when she hopped off the jet, rocking a pair of classic Chuck Taylors. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1303048620330168322?s=20 During a recent trip to California to link up with Governor Gavin Newsome to inspect the damage from the ongoing wildfires that are ravaging the west coast, she hopped the jet wearing a pair of what many believed were “butters” aka “constructs” aka Timbs. https://twitter.com/K_JeanPierre/status/1306007041115402241?s=20 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Now close up, we are not so sure what brand of boots they are. They could be one of the many different variations of Timberland boots. One Twitter user called them the Burlington Butters. LOL [caption id="attachment_908138" align="alignnone" width="763"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] BUT, regardless of what brand they are, Senator Harris rocked them with the utmost confidence and swag, and many people appreciated it. Also, she was inspecting the devastation left behind by the wildfires, so who would wear construction boots while doing that? Hell, compared to what we got in the White House right now, it’s an absolute breath of fresh air to see we could possibly not only have Vice President who truly cares about what is going on in the country but also looks cool doing it. So go on Ms.Harris keep these deplaning videos coming. We ain’t mad at them at all. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty RELATED NEWS: Special K Gives Reasons Why Kamala Harris Is Black Enough For Our Support [WATCH] Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Was Like Speaking To “Family” HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE