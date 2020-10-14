Kirk Franklin Explains Why He Thinks Religion Can Be Problematic

CLOSE
In an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand, Kirk Franklin speaks out against religion.

“I’m not an advocate for religion – I think that religion is one of the most destructive constructs of society that God never created us to be able to know him and to grow in Him through the confines of religion.”

He explains that religion is man’s attempt to explain who God is.

“What God did is that he became like us to define himself to us so that we can see who he is ourselves,” Franklin details.

“That’s what makes it so problematic because religion is the list of the rules of what you can’t do and the reason why I’ve chosen to subscribe to Christianity is because of what it teaches you that you can do.”

Watch the entire clip below.

[caption id="attachment_162700" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Amy Sussman / Getty[/caption] Congrats are in order for Kirk Franklin's daughter, Carrington!  She gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Shiloh Mekh on April 13, 2020, making Kirk and Tammy Franklin first-time grandparents!  "This beautiful girl grew me up, motivated me to move passed my fears…and my love for her showed me a deeper dependency on Jesus," Carrington's mother Tammy wrote on Instagram this week wishing her daughter a Happy Birthday and sharing a photo of her new grandchild. "She's my friend, my confidant, my cheerleader and my joy! She was the first to make me a Mother and now watching her be a Mama to our first grandchild is an unexplainable gift!" Carrington's husband Maxx showered her with love on her first Mother's Day last week saying, "One month into motherhood has shown me all I needed to see. You are a wonderful mother and I am grateful that my son and I have such an amazing woman in our lives."

