The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She Took Offset Back, Claims She Missed Her Best Friend

Can’t say we are surprised about the latest announcement from Cardi B that she has taken Offset back and isn’t planning to divorce after the couple was seen turning up for her birthday over the weekend in Las Vegas and other outings in Atlanta this week.
Cardi celebrated her 29th birthday in style with a lavish party followed up by her normal strip club appearance. But what got everyone’s attention was the fact that Offset was close by and often seen close up on her behind when she was twerking. Offset also blessed his wife with a custom Rolls Royce truck decked out with a matching embedded car seat for their adorable daughter Kulture. When presented with the gift Cardi’s friends started changing “take him back”.
Well, it seems that Cardi did just what her friends asked confirming on a live video on her Instagram account exactly why she took him back.
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard to have no d**k.”
According to Fulton County records the couple is set to appear in court in November but that hasn’t been changed yet. Regardless we hope the two work out their relationship. As crazy as their relationship appears at times it seems that the two really love each other.
