Omarion “Involved,” T.I. ft. Lil Baby “Pardon” & More | Daily Visuals

What? Y’all thought Omarion was giving up after finding out his baby mama and his former bandmate was knockin’ boots like New Yorkers in the winter? Nah, b.

The B2K shot caller returns with some new visuals to “Involved” in which he finds himself holed up in his home in the hills reminiscing about a love gone sour before dancing away the negative vibes. Lil Fizz still somewhere tight he missed out on that bag for someone he ain’t even with anymore. SMH.

Elsewhere T.I. gets back on his grand hustle and links up with Lil Baby in his clip to “Pardon” which has Tip kicking it in a storage garage with a gang of beautiful young women. That’s one way to get some privacy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work Pop Smoke featuring King Combs and Calboy, Young Dolph, and more.

OMARION – “INVOLVED”

T.I. FT. LIL BABY – “PARDON”

POP SMOKE FT. KING COMBS & CALBOY – “DIANA REMIX”

YOUNG DOLPH – “THE LAND”

SLIM THUG & KILLA KYLEON – “ANYTIME”

MULATTO FT. CITY GIRLS – “IN N OUT”

MAESGO – “SILVER TONGUE DEVIL”

RASHEED CHAPPELL & BUCKWILD – “BLACK OWNED”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE – “DEATH PARADE”

JUNGLEPUSSY – “MAIN ATTRACTION”

TOOHDA BAND$ – “FREESTYLE”

TU BLANCO – “SIT DOWN”

SEBA KAAPSTAD – “KONKE”

