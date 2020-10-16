CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Woman Say’s A Pastor Pee’d On Her On The Red Eye !? [VIDEO]

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Social distancing symbol on chairs at airport

Source: FG Trade / Getty

They are asking us all to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash our hands frequently to protect and stop the spread of COVID-19 during this pandemic that we are still weathering through since March.  Meanwhile, we all want to get back to normal but are embracing our new normal when we continue to go to restaurants, shopping malls, grocery stores, and during air travel.

But what do you do when someone pee’s on you?

A young lady that was returning home from vacation on a red-eye flight was sleeping but when she woke up she said that a South Carolina pastor, had anointed her, but not with Holly Water, he had pee’d on her.  WTH!?  Well according to the reps for this well-known South Carolina pastor, whose name has been withheld, he had a bad reaction to his sleep aid.

Take a look at the video below

Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon

15 photos Launch gallery

Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon

Continue reading Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon

Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon

[caption id="attachment_916069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Ice Cube has been walking a fine line of cooning or becoming the next Dr. Umar Johnson. Today we learned he is in cahoots with team MAGA. Today is turning out to not be a good day for Ice Cube. Wednesday (Oct.14), Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Katrina Pierson, confirmed that rapper/actor/movie director has been tap dancing alongside the super-spreader-in-chief and helped him develop his Platinum Plan geared toward African Americans that his presidential campaign is pushing. The Platinium Plan claims that it will bring $500 billion into Black communities to promote Black businesses, healthcare, education, and other matters. Pierson confirmed the bombshell news via a tweet thanking the rapper, stating: “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/press_assets/president-trump-platinum-plan-final-version.pdf… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” https://twitter.com/KatrinaPierson/status/1316125906444918785?s=20 Before Pierson confirmed his involvement, Cube took to Instagram to announce he did, in fact, meet with Republicans to talk about their $500 billion “plan.” “We also met with the Republicans and shit. They brought us in. We talked to ’em,” Ice Cube went on. “They’ve moved their agenda a lot because of what we said. You know, they put $500 billion on the table. Who knows what’s gone really happen. I just know one of ’em gon ‘win. I don’t know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever’s in there ’cause ain’t nobody really solved our problems. People say we can’t take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything, shit.” Cube has also confirmed Pierson’s announcement, tweeting: “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.” https://twitter.com/icecube/status/1316473903628214272?s=20 As you can imagine, Twitter is dragging Cube, who once rapped “Fuck Tha Police” as a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A for now confiding with the same group of people who can’t even fix their lips to say, Black Lives Matter. https://twitter.com/koviebiakolo/status/1316469595851681795?s=20 A truly disappointing turn of events, 2020, is one crazy ass year. You can peep the reactions to Ice Cube, hitching a ride on the Trump train to help push the “Black agenda” below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Woman Say’s A Pastor Pee’d On Her On The Red Eye !? [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close