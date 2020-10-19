Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best Friend’s Baby Mother While He Battled Cancer

Anthony alleged that he recently learned that while he battled cancer, his “brother” Ryan was sleeping with his baby’s mother. Anthony who was recently still seeing the woman shared damning texts showing the two flirting and being sexually suggestive.“I mean I def loved it,” wrote the woman. “But loving it like that means I’ll be missing it…then needing it.”

“Well…I’m hoping you do both. It’s all just sitting here waiting,” replied Ryan.

According to Ryan, he’s guilty of being with the woman and after at first denying that he had any “tea” to spill on IG Live, he told the truth about the entanglement scandal.

“That was true, there were situations that happened about two years ago and more recently within the last two months,” said Ryan. “Myself and all the parties involved we had talked between myself, my friend, the woman involved, my kid’s mom involved and some of our other friends, we had all talked.”

“Most of y’all know especially from Chicago, y’all know Anthony and I as friends, brothers, yall know us as friends for a long time. The weight of the situation is heavy.”

[…]

“I hurt people that I care about badly, I disrespected myself and my family.”