Hustler’s Ambition: 50 Cent Signs 3 Film Deal With Eli Roth

50 Cent’s influence in Tinseltown is about to possibly double. He is now in business with one of the biggest names in the picture business.

As spotted on The Hollywood Reporter, the Queens native doesn’t plan to slow down one bit when it comes to cinema. Last week he confirmed rumors that he has struck a three-picture deal with Eli Roth. For those not in the know, Roth is currently a heavyweight within the horror movie genre; his work includes Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Hemlock Grove while also launching Crypt TV. As expected, Fofty took to social media to stunt.

“Eli Roth google that bitch, I only pitch in the major league. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi winners only join the club,” Fif wrote.

Eli also detailed his enthusiasm regarding the new venture in a press release.

“Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy. We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make”.

The artist born Curtis Jackson also chimed in on the formal statement. “Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re building,” Fif said.

According to the story, 50’s G-Unit Films & Television will partner with Arts District Entertainment, a production company headed by Eli Roth, Roger Birnbaum, and Michael Besman. 3BlackDot will act as the financial backer and studio for the deal.

