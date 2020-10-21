Diva’s Daily Dirt: Everybody is mad at 50 Cent, again.

Fiddy expressed on his social media how much he is not a fan of Biden’s tax plan for people making more than $400,000 a year.

Now, of course, this 62% tax hike in NYC and California is for the wealthier Americans who make more than $400K a year, and although 50 is entitled to his opinion and candidate of choice…I’m still not canceling the spin-offs of ‘Power.’

But listen, if you haven’t already, please mail in your vote ahead of time or safely head to the polls in November.

Dr. Dre’s Wife Alleges That His ‘Rampant And Repeated Marital Misconduct’ Is The Real Reason For The Divorce

Dr. Dre’s soon to be ex-wife, Nicole Young just turned in a new 121-page filing to the courts with details of the real reason behind the divorce.

Young is accusing the N.W.A co-founder of ‘abusive coercive control’ and ‘rampant and repeated marital misconduct,’ as the reason behind the split. She also goes on to describe Dre’s attempts to ‘beat her into submission’ by leaking stories to the press to portray her as a gold digger.

Young alleges that she has received death threats however, the judge has denied her $1.5 million dollar request for security. Young’s lawyers pleaded with the judge but in return, the judge brought up the fact that Young recently fired her security team, which Dre was funding because she claimed he was too controlling and she wanted her own. Hopefully, they speed this divorce up a bit without it getting any messier.

