The Lo’ Down: Tory Lanez Says He’s Still Friends With Megan, She Calls Him ‘Crazy’ [WATCH]

Tory Lanez is speaking out. He is claiming that Megan The Stallion is lying but says she’s still his friend. He always says that he would never hit a woman, but social media pulled out receipts. The rapper is due for court next month so we shall see what happens next.

Barney is going Black and Verzuz is coming back. Daniel Kaluuya, from Get Out is producing a live-action dark version of Barney and Busta Rhymes wants to battle with T.I. in season 2 of Verzuz.

