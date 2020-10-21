Chef Bourdeaux is back with more quarantine cooking meals. He’s taking a creative twist on something original. The Chef created lasagna cupcakes out of wonton wraps instead of lasagna noodles. This is the perfect dinner when you want to share a meal to serve to a group. Everyone can have their own and it doesn’t cause for many hands to be in the pot.
See the interesting recipe below!
Chef Bourdeaux’s Lasagna Cupcake Recipe [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
