Youtube Music Announces #FoundryFest With Dua Lipa, Baby Rose, and Arlo Parks

YouTube Music announces #FoundryFest, an on-demand video series celebrating artists from Foundry – Youtube’s Indie artist development platform. This special series will feature a variety of videos from Foundry artists including Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Omar Apollo, Baby Rose, Tessa Violet and more including performances, conversations and music video premieres. The first video is set to premiere Friday, October 23 at 9 a.m. ET on YouTube.

No surprise that artists, labels and streaming services are getting innovative with virtual programming and content these days. After months of strategizing, many festivals are exclusively focused on hosting virtual dj sets, concerts, and panel discussions that eager concert-goers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Major music festivals like A3C Hip Hop Festival and Conference, ONE Musicfest and Move Forward Music Festival have shifted their programming using platforms like Youtube, StreamYard and Twitch to give artists a space to perform again.

Y’all ready? ONE Musicfest is set to take flight Sunday, Nov 1st at 5pm on #YouTube 🚀 We are about to party, fam!! Incredible #OMF performances w/ dozens of special guests! Subscribe to ONE Musicfest’s YouTube channel TODAY!#onemusicfest #partytothepolls pic.twitter.com/T93f5GSRtA — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) October 22, 2020

THANK YOU ALL 2,100,000+ of you that tuned into #moveforwardfest this weekend 🤯🚀✨🪐Recaps and more 🔥 content coming soon follow 👉👉https://t.co/ETJHvjgwzu pic.twitter.com/bYN4G4s797 — Move Forward Music (@mfmusic) October 19, 2020

Nearly two dozen artists are performing at Youtube’s #FoundryFest with specially selected content that will premiere exclusively on the day of the festival. The videos include live performances, music videos, new songs and interviews. Artists are making the best of quarantine performances with visual sets and new renditions of old hits their fans love.

Similar to Youtube’s #SOSFEST which aired last week, #FoundryFest festival will collect money for the National Independent Venue Association benefiting 2,800 American music venues, promoters, and festivals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from Youtube, a portion of the proceeds will also go towards the Equal Justice Initiative and other causes.

You can explore the #FoundryFest hashtag on Youtube to discover performances, premieres and insight around various topics from the global Foundry artists. #FoundryFest content will be available Oct 23 at 9 a.m. ET.

Youtube Music Announces #FoundryFest With Dua Lipa, Baby Rose, and Arlo Parks was originally published on globalgrind.com

