The North Face Opens Up The Vault To Bring Back The 1994 Retro Himalayan Parka

The North Face is bringing back classic heat to keep you warm in these streets.

Today (Oct.22), the company announced it is opening up the vault to bring back the classic 1994 Retro Himalayan Parka into its Icons Collection. The Himalayan Parka was first introduced as part of The North Face’s Expedition System, specifically for high-altitude expeditions. One of the Himalayan Parka’s many features was its sleeping bag style construction that still allowed climbers the adaptability they needed for their alpine ascents.

The Himalayan Parka is unisex and is made with FUTURELIGHT 3L fabric for breathability, 700 fill-down, and certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union. It also returns in The North Face’s signature Summit Gold color, which instantly became the color of choice for explorers worldwide.

Speaking on the Summit Gold color, Tim Hamilton, Global Creative Director, said, “there is perhaps no colorway that is more synonymous with The North Face than Summit Gold. Used as life protection visibility color from top of mountain in summit expeditions and adopted in off mountain for all explorers”.

Source: The North Face / The North Face

The Himalayan Parka also comes in Flare Orange and TNF Black.

The North Face Himalayan Parka costs $750 and is available right now. You can also head here to check out the entire Icons Collection.

For more photos of the Himalayan Parka and other items from the Icons Collection, hit the gallery below.

Photos: The North Face

