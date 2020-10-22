This Sunday the Washington Football Team takes on the Cowboys but is this rivalry dead?

Today's @team980 Poll Question of the Day: "How do you feel about the Washington Football Team saying it may take ANOTHER YEAR to find a permanent home?" — Steve Czaban (@czabe) October 21, 2020

Hear more from today’s show…

Hour 1 of The Steve Czaban Show. Eagles vs. Giants tonight. Woman confronts burglar in home. We don’t know much about the Reflecting Pool in DC. Guest: WFT insider Ben Standig from The Athletic.

Hour 3 of The Steve Czaban Show. Guest: fantasy football insider Paul Charchian. Atari is coming out with a new video game system. What is your favorite meat. Raiders place several players on Covid list.

Is the Cowboys-Washington Football Team Rivalry Dead? was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: