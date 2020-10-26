The NBA is a brotherhood.

At any given time, there are about 450 players in the world who understand what you’re going through, and it allows you to create a special bond. Of course, most players are super competitive, but some just straight up don’t get along. In a recent appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, JR Smith revealed the one player he didn’t like during his long career.

The two-time NBA champ has been in the league for 17 years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets, played with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and now the Los Angeles Lakers says the one player he didn’t like was Sam Dekker. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Rockets in 2015, and before taking his talents overseas, he also had stints with the Cavs and Washington Wizards. That means that the only time the two played together was for four months in Cleveland, and he must have rubbed Smith the wrong way in that short amount of time.

JR Smith says he’s only had 1 teammate that he didn’t like over his 16 year career🤯 Via @E_DeBerardinis pic.twitter.com/Y2JX8lH8Iz — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 24, 2020

He didn’t get into specifics about his grievances with Dekker but did say that his attitude in regards to helping teammates was something he disagreed with.

“He’s a person who’s very aware of somebody else’s circumstances and wanna keep him there as opposed to trying to help him elevate up, and I don’t respect anything about that.”

Now a player for Turk Telekom, Dekker only spend four years in the NBA, and if other players also didn’t vibe with him well, it could very well be the reason he’s overseas now. Dekker has yet to respond to Smith’s comments.

JR Smith Reveals The One Teammate He Never Liked: “I Don’t Respect Anything About That” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

