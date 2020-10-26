CLOSE
Method Man: ‘I Clean Up Real Nice’

We caught up with Method Man, who revealed he doesn't do a bunch of male grooming, he likes to keep it scruffy. But he does clean up nice!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Host Annual Grants Presentation, "HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation"

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Method Man is the original handsome gangster and I made sure to mention that title to him during a phone conversation around the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. The actor, who says he’s in his “second act,” laughed. But as you can expect, the M-E-T-H-O-D Man isn’t getting a manicure like his costar Michael Rainey (Tariq), he admits he’s “rough around the edges” but cleans up nice.

“I don’t do any of that stuff,” he responded candidly after I pressed him for his grooming secrets. “I think I’m rough around the edges. A little too rough sometimes, but I clean up real nice.”

In case you haven’t boarded the Method Man train, this is precisely why women collectively over the age of 30 swoon over the world renowned rapper.

“Catch me on a regular day. It’s going to be scruffy beard,” he continued. Is it getting hot in here for anyone else? Method Man, real name Clifford Smith Jr., agrees it’s imperative a man keep his sneakers clean at all times. “My sneakers is always clean. You gotta have clean sneakers.” As for his wardrobe of choice, on screen, he can be seem rocking plenty of suits as he embodies Davis Maclean. But don’t get it twisted, bring on the grey sweatpants.

“I may have on some grace sweats, but other than that, put me in a professional setting — who wouldn’t want that? He could be your thug when you want them to be a thug, but then he could be, you know, standing there in a corporate meeting and sit right next to you and hold his own as well. I mean, that’s the best of both worlds.”

Method Man is on the top of every woman’s mind this morning as we marvel his workout routine in a recently posted video on Instagram. We leave you with this:

[caption id="attachment_3052905" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez/Anthony Harvey / Getty[/caption] Hulu's new series Wu-Tang: An American Saga chronicles the hip-hop legacy of one of rap's most prolific groups. We'll get to see Method Man, ODB, The Rza, The Gza, Raekwon and the rest of the legendary crew's rise to riches story and casting to portray the Shaolin-born clique is pretty on point. Rapper Dave east was cast to play Method Man in the Hulu original and if you were hype to see the M-e-t-h-o-d Man at the BET Awards, we think you'll have a grand time watching East play him. The series also stars Shamiek Moore, Joey Bada$$, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young. Wu-Tang: An American Saga airs September 4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gnfCw1DDmE

Method Man: 'I Clean Up Real Nice'  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

