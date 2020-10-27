Kyrie Irving’s Latest Nike Signature Sneaker The Kyrie 7 Is A Mix of Old & New Features

Kyrie Irving’s latest Nike signature sneaker has arrived.

Quiet as kept, Kyrie Irving has one of the most consistently good Nike signature sneaker lines for a Nike athlete not named LeBron James. The Swoosh has finally unveiled Irving’s next signature shoe, the Kyrie 7, and like his other kicks, you can expect the best of his previous sneakers while introducing some new features.

Returning in the Kyrie 7 is the Air Zoom Turbo unit located in the shoe’s forefoot and is contoured to deliver the responsiveness, and on-court feel the basketball maestro like Kyrie Irving needs. Kyrie’s kicks are never short on exceptional detailing. That trend continues with the Kyrie 7, which features Kyrie iconography and his mother and daughter’s name. The silhouette of the Kyrie 6 also returns because Kyrie loved it. We don’t doubt he was a bit upset he didn’t really get to ball out in the Kyrie 6, hence why that particular style is coming back.

Now, what’s new? Well, the Kyrie 7 now features data-informed traction that will Kyrie a much better grip that will assist while he’s taking ankles with his unpredictable moves on the perimeter. Gone is the strap, and it is now replaced with two TPU “fingers” located on the lateral and medial side of the forefoot of the sneakers. The new set up provides the wearer with security and fit. It also symbolizes an exercise Irving’s father taught him, leaning against a wall on two fingers to help strengthen his hands.

The upper of the Kyrie 7 is now features a composite mesh that gives Irving the flexibility where he needs while cutting a few ounces off the foot, making it lighter than its predecessor without sacrificing support. Last but not least, the Kyrie 7 now comes in inclusive sizing.

The Kyrie 7 arrives on November 11 in several colorways, which each have their own significant meaning. You can peep them all in detail in the gallery below.

Nike Debuts Kyrie 7 [Detailed Photos] 27 photos Launch gallery Nike Debuts Kyrie 7 [Detailed Photos] 1. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 1 of 27 2. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 2 of 27 3. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 3 of 27 4. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 4 of 27 5. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 5 of 27 6. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 6 of 27 7. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 7 of 27 8. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 8 of 27 9. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 9 of 27 10. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 10 of 27 11. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 11 of 27 12. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 12 of 27 13. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 13 of 27 14. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 14 of 27 15. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 15 of 27 16. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 16 of 27 17. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 17 of 27 18. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 18 of 27 19. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 19 of 27 20. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 20 of 27 21. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 21 of 27 22. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 22 of 27 23. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:NIke 23 of 27 24. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:Kyrie 7 24 of 27 25. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:Kyrie 7 25 of 27 26. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:Kyrie 7 26 of 27 27. Nike Kyrie 7 Source:Kyrie 7 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Nike Debuts Kyrie 7 [Detailed Photos] Nike Debuts Kyrie 7 [Detailed Photos]

—

Photo: Nike / Kyrie 7

Kyrie Irving’s Latest Nike Signature Sneaker The Kyrie 7 Is A Mix of Old & New Features was originally published on cassiuslife.com