Angie’s Motivation: Adjust The Way You Think [VIDEO]

As we take on wintertime while in a pandemic, it’s more important now than ever to remember the control you have over the way you think.

Angie Ange has a friendly reminder! Remember that the mind is extremely powerful and you have control over it. Use your thoughts wisely. When you feel yourself slipping into a dark space or feeling low, find that song that makes you feel good, or take a walk, or call your best friend, whatever helps you to readjust because whatever you set your mind to will only amplify.

Surround yourself with positive images, messages, and music…making that adjustment in your mind can change your mood and outlook for the better..but it’s up to you to make that adjustment.

