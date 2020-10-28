If you’re a Bryson Tiller fan like me, you were most elated to listen to his long-awaited junior album A N N I V E R S A R Y.

Tiller teamed up with Beverly Hills-based luxury boxed rose company, Dose Of Roses, to promote the project and make way for a larger merchandise collaboration dropping Thursday October 22nd.

The TRAPSOUL x Doses box features a 7×7 arrangement of blue roses with white roses in the shape of the letter “V.” The limited-edition TRAPSOUL x Doses box will be available for purchase at $300 on Tiller’s website where you can also find other items from the A N N I V E R S A R Y collection.

If Outta Time is your favorite joint on the album, you can incorporate it into your wardrobe by copping the “Outta Time Tee Shirt” for $35. Stay warm with the A N N I V E R S A R Y hoodie in blue for $70 or keep it chill with this dad hat ($30) in true Bryson Tiller fashion.

Tiller obviously knows a thing or two about catering to the ladies and the TRAPSOUL x Doses box is the perfect just because gift for the special woman in your life. His celebrity friends like Dani Leigh, Jordyn Woods, Kehlani and more received the long-lasting arrangement and took to social media to share the box while playing their favorite Tiller jam.

Listen to A N N I V E R S A R Y on your favorite streaming platform now.

RELATED STORIES:

If You Don’t Know Bryson Tiller By Now, Here’s Why You Should

These Are The Black Women Behind Vaseline’s New Illuminate Me Collection

Bryson Tiller Releases Limited-Edition TRAPSOUL X DOSE OF ROSES Box was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: