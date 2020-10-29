Rapsody On Her Lyricist Of The Year Award Win: “I’m Thankful” [VIDEO]

Rapsody earned her first major award win on Tuesday (October 27) when she took home Lyricist of the Year at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. With her “12 Problems” video set to drop this upcoming Friday, she checked in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to not only share her raw reaction to winning the award but how long she had to keep it under wraps from everybody else.

“I held it in for a week!” Rapsody exclaimed. “They gave it to me last Tuesday. They took a cypher and we did it in remote locations virtually. And they sent an email that was like, ‘Yo, Rap we need you to come. we changed the creative, redo the cypher, redo the intro. So I’m like, whatever, Atlanta – that’s the easy drive.

“So you know the day of, I’m trying to remember the verse because it’s like I did it. And I was like, all right, I don’t have to hold on to it. I’m like, ‘I ain’t got my notebook. I gotta remember what I said.’ I’m going through all these motions. I get in and I’m looking around. I’m like, I don’t see no cypher setup. Like, I asked my manager like am I here for the cypher? Are we doing an interview? You know, I’m thankful for BET for even going out of their way. Not only just give me an award, but to make it a moment. Like, they got me.”

RELATED: Rapsody Breaks Down Life Lessons From Queen Latifah, The Importance Of Her ‘Eve’ Tour & More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rapsody Reacts To Grammy Snub: “The Good Fight Is Never An Easy One”

In the last month alone, the North Carolina MC has found herself on songs with Stevie Wonder, contributing to ESPN and Disney’s Music For The Movement series, delivering another impactful song with “12 Problems” for Roc Nation’s Reprise album and more. However, the one thing Rapsody has considered? An R&B album. After working with Bilal for “Pray Momma Don’t Cry,” the Eve rapper toyed with the idea until she was talked out of it.

“I was talking to my Roc [Natoin] marketing manager. She was like, “Rap…’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna do an R&B album!’ I was joking, she was like, ‘No.’”

Watch the full interview with Young Jas up top and subscribe to 97.9 The Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any exclusive interviews, funny moments and more.

Rapsody On Her Lyricist Of The Year Award Win: “I’m Thankful” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: