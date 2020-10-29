Whelp it was bound to happen… Netflix has upped its prices on the monthly subscription. Yea you read that right you’re gonna have to pay more for your favorite shows, movies etc.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This is the second time this year Netflix has raised its prices on us. If you recall earlier this spring we got the email that prices would be going up soon. Well now we are in for an immediate price increase, the new pricing depends on what plan you have. We’ve spelled it all out for you below.
- Standard (two screens at a time, HD video): Was $12.99 per month, now $13.99 per month
- Premium (four screens, 4K HDR video): Was $15.99 per month, now $17.99 per month
- Basic (one screen, SD video): Unchanged at $8.99 per month
Will you continue to subscribe? Or is twice in a year your limit?
The Latest:
- Lil Durk Talks New Album, Success Of ‘Laugh Now Cry Later,’ And Voting
- Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump, Touts Platinum Plan Like A Cash Money Contract
- Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG, Champion & New Balance For The Holidays
- RZA Reveals Plans For New Album In Interview With MSNBC’s Ari Melber
- Kevin Gates “Weeks,” Saigon “Promise Ring” & More | Daily Visuals
- Prices Going Up: Netflix Subscriptions Increased!
- Suplex City: Funkmaster Flex Goes Flex Hogan On T.I. For East Coast Slick Talk & Crime Stoppers Video
- Carly Cushnie’s Luxury Brand Comes To An End After 12 Years
- 10 Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Birthday Queen Tracee Ellis Ross
- Data Shows Older Black Voters In Key Battleground States Have Already Made Election History
Prices Going Up: Netflix Subscriptions Increased! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com