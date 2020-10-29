CLOSE
Style & Fashion
Home

5 Must-Have Items From The adidas x IVY PARK Drop

Beyonce's adidas X IVY PARK collection drops in a few hours and these are the must-have items we have our eye on!

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

The countdown is on for the “Drip 2” drop of Beyonce’s adidas X IVY PARK collection and if you’re like us, you already have several Ivy Park items in your cart on Adidas.com. You’re a loyal Beyhiver, so you’ve already set-up your “quick pay” account in an extra effort to score the sought-after pieces and you’re patiently waiting to hit “purchase” on the site.

Since there’s so many pieces to choose from and depending on your budget you may have to put a few things back, so we’re here to help you narrow it down.

Here’s 5 items we have our eye on as a must-have fall fashion accessory.

Long Sleeve Crew Neck Shirt & 3-Stripe Joggers

Ivy Park LONG SLEEVE CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT & 3-STRIPES JOGGER PANTS

Source: Ivy Park / Adidas.com

There’s no getting around it, you need the whole set. This gender-neutral green tint jogger and crew neck pairing is the perfect combination of style, swag and comfortability. Dress down while making a fashion statement with this eye-popping color and Ivy Park insignia. The full suit will cost you $170, but you can purchase the crew neck ($85) and jogger pant ($85) separately.

Cargo Pant

Ivy Park CARGO SWEAT PANTS

Source: Ivy Park / Adidas.com

These tan colored cargos are serving us athleisure realness. The nylon patching on the pockets takes these soft French terry cloth pants to the next level. Paired with a simple white tee and cargo hat (see below), we plan on rocking these bad boys everywhere from the grocery to drinks and links. ($95)

Bucket Hat

Ivy Park BUCKET HAT

Source: Ivy Park / Adidas.com

Bucket hats are all the rage this season and this one tops our list of fall must-haves! The adidas x IVY PARK bucket hat ($40) is reversible providing two great looks for the price one one. Rock it on the tan side or flip it inside out for a green tint that will match your crew neck and joggers set. It also comes in a dark green tint.

Knit Catsuit

Ivy Park KNIT CATSUIT

Source: Ivy Park / Adidas.com

Beyonce always knows how to combine sexy and sporty to bring forth a scintillating piece that will make everyday errands a fashion moment. The knit jumpsuit ($140) can become an all-purpose look by rocking the matching long sleeve hoodie; or take it up several notches by adding the matching organza coat.

Super Sleek 72 Shoes

Ivy Park SUPERSLEEK 72 SHOES

Source: Ivy Park / Adidas.com

And now you need the perfect sneaker to go with everything above. The Ivy Park Supersleek 72 shoe ($120), which is a Beyonce take on the classic Samba style, comes in white with the signature adidas stripes in black with a transparent platform outsole. According to the adidas site, “The innovative lacing system wraps around the heel and allows you to clip the shoes to your gym bag.” Way cool.

So get your “shopping list” ready and good luck!

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Collection Drop

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They're Super Hype

20 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They're Super Hype

Continue reading Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They're Super Hype

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your doorstep, congratulations...Beyoncé knows you. MUST SEE: Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box &amp; The Video Is Hilarious The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas and they're celebrating by showing off the garments on the 'gram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/?utm_source=ig_embed   MUST-SEE: Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Forgot About The Plus Size Beyhive Members The most recent member of the Beyhive to get the coveted box was Grammy winner Lil Nas X, who showed us his swag on Tuesday (Feb. 18). In true Lil Nas X fashion, his reveal was a full out edited production to Soulja Boy Tell'em's "Turn My Swag On." https://www.instagram.com/p/B8uWXVulr28/   In addition, one of the cutest reveals has to be from Megan Thee Stallion, who recently shared on social media her reaction to getting her mega box from the "Spirit" singer. The rapper took the time to edit her video to "Crazy In Love," and baby, we are in love. This is so fun! Just look at all that twerking: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7mOid1lh3W/   Tina Snow wasn't the only one to get that coveted box of orange and maroon goodies. From Ciara to Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag.

5 Must-Have Items From The adidas x IVY PARK Drop  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More From KYSDC
One Vote
Videos
Close