CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

10 Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Birthday Queen Tracee Ellis Ross

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Tracee Ellis Ross for Essence

Source: Itaysha Jordan / Essence

In celebration of the Award-winning actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross’s 48th birthday, let’s honor her a bit differently today. She has blazed our television screens for years playing some of our favorite characters from Rainbow in Black-ish to Joan in the newly rereleased 2000s episodic Girlfriends. Though her accomplishments in television have been impressive over the years, some of Tracee’s most memorable moments have been strutting the runway and the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram

30 years ago today, I walked in the @muglerofficial S/S 91 runway show in Paris! My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler’s “Butterfly Show”. She knew that I would sh*t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model. Plus, I was only a couple of weeks shy of my 18th birthday. So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well. Cut to my 18th birthday present: Me and my mama flying with Supermodels @lindaevangelista, @naomi, @cindycrawford and @cturlington on THE CONCORDE to Paris! After a mere 3.5 hour flight from NY, we landed. I was having trouble with the shoes, so THE Willi Ninja, legendary mother of the House of Ninja and catwalk teacher extraordinaire, coached me! The experience and the show were EPIC!!! Thank you mama and thank you @manfredthierrymugler for making that dream come true and for the best birthday ever! And they icing on the cake is that Thierry invited me back to do the next show sans Mama!

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Let’s spotlight her most fashionable outfits that will surely inspire your Halloween costumes this year. Take a look at these Tracee inspired Halloween looks from her real life moments in style to her characters on screen.

1. 2020 Socially Distanced Emmy Look

If you really want to turn heads glamorously, you should emulate Tracee’s 2020 Emmy look she pulled together from the comfort of her home. The gold Alexandre Vauthier dress, Jimmy Choo heels and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewels were a hit this year. Get creative and design your Emmy look at home.

2. It’s The Hair For Me

One thing Tracee gives us is a BIG hair moment. After launching her hair care line Pattern Beauty last year, she has made it a point to get even more creative with her natural hair. This editorial look flaunting her fluffiest fro is sure to win this year’s Halloween costume party. Don’t forget to moisturize those legs!

3. Grab Your Girlfriends and Get Dressed

For a fun and minimal look channel this soft 2000’s glam with a few of your closest girlfriends. It’s simple when all you need is an all white button down and a sensual gaze into the camera.

4. Grace the Cover of Elle

View this post on Instagram

ELLE // STATE OF BLACK BEAUTY: My goal here was to be a conduit for @hallchloe, @girlnamednee and @angellenise’s vision for this cover story. It was so much fun and an honor. We hopped on a call so I could hear what they were dreaming of for this inaugural State of Black Beauty issue, a framework for spotlighting the complexity and splendor of Blackness, and what emerged was the word TIMELESS. Our beauty is timeless. It was a bare bones crew for the shoot at my home: photographer @djenebaaduayom and her assistant in the backyard, the illustrious and joyful @shionat on FaceTime, dream weaver and angel human @iamaraxilindsey outside in the front courtyard making pure magic with my hair, and me running in every direction 😅 but us Black women made some Black beauty magic! No small feat in the time of social distancing! Thank you Chloe, Nerisha & Angel for another frame for our beauty to be seen in. Thank you @elleusa for this cover. #ElleSOBB Photographer: @djenebaaduayom Stylist: @shionat Hair: @iamaraxilindsey using @patternbeauty Makeup: @traceeellisross Nails: @nailsandmax

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

This fun and vibrant look is absolutely stunning. Yellow is such a great color on Black skin. Tracee is sporting an innovative hair look with what appears to be afro picks at the end of each braid. The creativity is oozing through the photos.

5. On Wednesdays We Wear Pink

View this post on Instagram

Missing Paris & NYC & dressing myself up in pink.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Tracee gives the girls effortless style in this all pink look. The pink dress complimented by these pink boots are such a pretty sight. Take a few candid paparrazi photos to set it all off.

6. Black-ish’s Bow Johnson Serves Every Time

Try out this patterned colorful look sported by Tracee’s character Rainbow Johnson from Black-ish. The cornrows with gold hair accessories add the perfect flair to this outfit. Reenact this parenting scene with your child to really nail this Halloween look.

7. Channel Artist Tracee

Not only is she all over your television screens, she also climbed the charts with her debut song “Love Myself” from the film The High Note reaching #17 on the Adult Contemporary Charts. What can’t this woman do? One thing to note is she slayed this look.

8. More Fun Hair

Yet another exciting hair look to reproduce if you or your stylist have the skills and talent needed to do so. Get a nice pink lip, gold hoops and a black blazer and you’re all set. Tracee has all the personality winking back at you in the camera. You are sure to have lots of fun with this one!

9. Bad Gal Tracee

View this post on Instagram

When your @fenty comes directly from @badgalriri

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Once again, an effortless look from the queen. She keeps it casual yet masterful in this Fenty hooded parka number paired with black boots. Roll up your sleeves and slay this Halloween just as Tracee would in style.

10. Tracee in Kanye’s “Touch The Sky” Video

It would be a dishonor to her artistry to not mention this 70’s look from Kanye West’s “Touch The Sky” music video. She gave us a boot cut denim jean with a white crocheted top. The most important piece is a well crafted fro. Recreate this scene with your Nia Long and Kanye West.

Point is don’t play with Ms. Tracee Ellis Ross. She has been serving looks for years dashing down runways, red carpets and television and film sets. As the multitalented actress, producer and entrepreneur continues to age flawlessly, she also blesses the world with fabulous looks that last a lifetime. We stan Tracee Ellis Ross. Happy Birthday!

10 Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Birthday Queen Tracee Ellis Ross  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Khloe Kardashian Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards - Arrivals
91 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote
Videos
Close