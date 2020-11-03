Busta Rhymes Talks New Album ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God,’ Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump,+ More

Busta Ryhmes checked in with the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his highly anticipated album “Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.” After an 11 year wait the MC finally released an album that was true to the Busta Rhymes we came to know in love in the 90’s. Busta shared with Quick Silva that it was important for him to make an album that reflected who he is as an artist even in 2020.

The “Touch It” rapper also shared that he’s still wants all the smoke with WHO EVER for a Verzuz battle. He asked T.I. to come into the Verzuz ring with him but ultimately picked up a battle with Jeezy. Busta says he’s willing to go against Jay Z, Nas, and even little Wayne. Busta shed light on his opinions of LIl Wayne recently endorsing Donald Trump for the 2020 election. To See what he said, check out the interview below:

