VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes

This Ohio woman is giving the ‘Florida Man’ a run for his money!

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported that a woman crashed her vehicle into a Miami County polling location at St. John the Baptist Church in Tipp City Tuesday morning.

“The woman was OK and was able to cast her ballot,” LaRose said.

A scary situation, but the good news is everyone is ok, voting never stopped, and this voter was still able to cast her ballot. Thanks to everyone at the @MiamiOHBOE for their quick work in handling a challenging situation. pic.twitter.com/TCAYw79pCY — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) November 3, 2020

Police at the scene said the woman mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while trying to park the SUV.

No injuries were reported and voting continued after a short delay.

